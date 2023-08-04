An update on new N. Augusta Public Safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction crews are laying the foundation for the new public safety building in North Augusta.

Some say this is long overdue since the current building is almost 70 years old.

The long wait has also changed the price tag for the project.

When the project was proposed in 2017, it was set to cost $10 million, now an additional $15 million later, the North Augusta Public Safety facility is finally on its way to being up.

It’s a project leaders say is long overdue.

“There were some delays at the beginning, but now things are really taking off pretty quickly. And as you can see behind me, they’re steadily working. And you can actually start to see what looks like a building coming up,” said Lieutenant Clay Swann.

Back in February, the North Augusta City Council approved a $25 million budget for a new headquarters, but why the $15 million price jump?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, it’s the after-effects of COVID.

This chart shows costs of construction materials like plywood, iron, and lumber started rising just one year after city leaders approved the original budget.

Despite the price tag, leaders say it’s worth it for the city

“It does kind of put us closer to the other side of the city. So, yeah, it should help us with some response times,” he said.

The benefit is not only for law enforcement but for the entire city that continues to grow.

“We’re outgrowing everything we’ve got. It’s going to be a great thing for the city,” he said.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Georgia and Observatory Avenues will open in December 2025 and replace the existing facility on East Buena Vista Avenue.

The new building will include a full courthouse complete with courtroom and offices, as well as a public safety center with crime lab, evidence storage, two sally ports, an E911 dispatch center and more.

City leaders say $21 million of the budget will go to the new police headquarters, and $3.9 million will go to architectural and other fees.

