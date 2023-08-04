Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s Atlanta attorneys are planning to appeal a judge’s ruling earlier this month that rejected their attempts to quash the special grand jury report into his alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

The filing also seeks to overturn Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s rejection of their attempts to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from further pursuing the investigation.

Read the filing here:

Sometime this month, Willis is expected to announce a series of charges stemming from her office’s two-year investigation.

Trump had zeroed in on Fulton County after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

On Thursday, a series of downtown Atlanta road closures were announced before those anticipated charges are announced. Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning Aug. 7, at 5 a.m., through Aug. 18. The two right lanes of Pryor Street between MLK and Mitchell will be parking for media, designated by bike racks.

Security barriers have also been set up around the Fulton County courthouse. Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said his department is prepared for unrest or demonstrations that may result from Willis’ announcements.

This story is developing.

