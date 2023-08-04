Stabbing sends Richmond County inmate to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate has been stabbed in Richmond County jail.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon Friday that its criminal investigation division was investigating an incident at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where a male inmate was stabbed at least one time.

The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available,” the agency said in a statement.

