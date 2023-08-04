Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Stabbing sends Richmond County inmate to hospital

Charles Webster Detention Center.
Charles Webster Detention Center.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate has been stabbed in Richmond County jail.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon Friday that its criminal investigation division was investigating an incident at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where a male inmate was stabbed at least one time.

MORE | The rising rate of summer violence is ‘not safe’ in Augusta

The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available,” the agency said in a statement.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say
The Thomson Bulldogs captured their first state title in 20 years last fall. Now the journey to...
Michael Youngblood and the Thomson Bulldogs look to repeat as champions
Dr. Von Pouncey
Former Westside teacher sues over alleged pressure to pass students
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
Learn about record attempt for largest online album of smiles