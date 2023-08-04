Overcrowded Albrecht Center may stop taking in new animals

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kami Vogel says this is almost as bad as it gets.

“We’re reaching the point we’re about to exceed our capacity of care,” said Vogel, manager of foster and volunteer services at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Albrecht Center.

Vogel says they have about 250 animals in the building, 100 more than can be comfortably taken care of.

The Albrecht Center is a no-kill shelter, meaning the only way to get animals out of the shelter is through adoptions or fosters.

Vogel believes the overcrowding is caused by a lack of animals being spayed and neutered, along with pets surrendered by owners.

Now, the halls are filled with animals.

“They can’t help themselves, so it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to help them,” she said.

But helping all of them hasn’t been easy lately. There’s no more room on the adoption floor, and having this many animals has been tough on the staff.

“They’re not able to give as much individual care to the animals as we would like,” Vogel said. “For our animals, that means they are more likely to get sick when we have to keep large numbers of animals together in close quarters.”

With many animals waiting in the back for their chance on the adoption floor, Vogel says it hurts their chances of getting adopted.

“We’re seeing longer stays, we’re seeing an increase in behaviors because the dogs are getting bored, they’re getting stressed,” she said.

She hopes they can get more of these animals out of the shelter. If they don’t, they might have to stop bringing in new ones soon.

“That is an absolute last resort for us, it is very important to us that we remain a resource for our community and the animals that live here,” she said.

To help clear up space, Vogel says you could foster an animal for free. The shelter will give you everything you need, including food, toys or litter; you just provide a temporary home.

Many adoption fees are reduced.

The Albrecht Center also has an “Albrecht Adventure Days” program, where you can take an animal out of the shelter for a few hours.

