Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say

New updates

Despite persistent rumors, the Aiken Department of Public Safety says there was absolutely no gun involved and no shots were fired in Thursday’s midday brawl at Aiken High School, according to people officers have interviewed so far.

Additional arrests are coming in connection with a brawl Thursday at Aiken High School, according to authorities.

Officers are watching video to determine who was involved in Thursday’s brawl.

The people they arrested Thursday were just from the outside part of the fight.

The one school resource officer on duty Thursday likely helped save a lot of people, authorities say.

Authorities say they really need the public’s assistance and witnesses to speak up about what they saw.

Earlier

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just a few days into the new academic year, there’s been an outbreak of fights at local schools.

The latest one was at Aiken High School, where a large fight erupted at lunchtime Thursday, starting in the cafeteria and spilling outside.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was called at 12:30 p.m. and sent a large contingent of officers, who were joined by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

A few students suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene. One student was taken to a hospital with a possible arm fracture, according to police.

Despite rumors, there was no gun and no stabbing, police said.

However, a knife was found in the area of the incident, police said. The knife was found early in the investigation and secured by officers. It was determined not to have been involved in the incident and no injuries were received from the use of a weapon.

Six juveniles were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor affray. More arrests may follow, police said.

One student says the fight scared her.

“I was scared like I was going to cry,” said student Deneria Hartley.

She says chaos rang out Thursday when the fight broke out just before her third block.

“I looked back, and I was like “oh no.” So, I ran, and we just kept running and running to our third block,” she said.

Parents and students at Aiken High are wondering what more can be done to prevent the violence in the streets from making it to the cafeteria.

“As far as the safety of the kids, I don’t feel like they’re necessarily in a safe environment,” said parent Denard Hartley.

SEE THE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Posted by Kayla Carroll on Thursday, August 3, 2023

The school was placed on soft lockdown as worried parents converged on the campus.

Some students are wondering what safety will look like for the rest of the school year.

“I feel like I can’t go back to school no more because of that. That really traumatized me because that never really happened to me before,” Deneria said.

Later, Aiken County Public Schools posted a message to parents saying it’s understandable that some students will have “apprehension” about coming back to school after the incident.

“Please be assured that we are working in concert with law enforcement to protect the safety of all and restore the sense of protection that each deserves for their children and loved ones while on our campus,” the district said. “Our counselors will be available to meet with students as they return to school tomorrow, and there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on our campus. Please expect delays.”

Several students were arrested and there were some minor injuries from a large fight at Aiken High.

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, Burke County High School is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of fights.

“I’m really upset,” said parent and special education advocate Tanya Schlegel.

As a result of about four fights at Burke County High School, administrators have added new safety measures and increased supervision.

“As soon as we became aware of these incidents, our staff and faculty swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situations,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said in a letter to parents. “We understand your concern and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously.”

READ THE LETTER:

She said the district is enhancing its “monitoring efforts” across the school, especially during high-risk times such as breaks and dismissal.

For some parents, it’s still not enough.

“It is really escalating very quickly and it has become very unsafe for all students,” said Schlegel.

The district has also requested and received the presence of additional law enforcement personnel on campus in addition to the two assigned school resource officers.

The offenders have been removed from campus and criminal charges will be pursued for some of the cases, according to a letter from Dr. Angela Williams that’s being sent home to parents.

Educators will also talk to students about how to prevent situations like these and conflict resolution. Williams urges parents to take the time to talk with their kids about these topics, as well.

“We firmly believe that a safe and supportive school environment is vital for the academic and personal growth of our students,” Williams wrote. “By working together as a community, we can ensure that our school remains a place where every child feels secure and encouraged to thrive.”

She said parents’ involvement and support “are essential in reinforcing these values at home.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.