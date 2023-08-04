Mom won’t be charged in Columbia County crash that killed 3-year-old

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver won’t be charged over a crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter several weeks ago in Columbia County, deputies say.

The driver was found at fault but deputies said they opted not to file charges out of compassion, considering what the mother had been through. There was no indication she was on a cellphone or impaired in any way, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. April 28 at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive near Woodlawn Baptist Church.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 2011 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east and the driver didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

She swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and went into the oncoming lane, according to deputies.

That’s when she was struck by a westbound Jeep Cherokee, according to deputies.

The 3-year-old was in a car seat in the backseat of the Elantra but suffered severe head/brain injuries and was killed instantly, according to deputies.

The girl was identified as Zora Paschal.

