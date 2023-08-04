Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mom won’t be charged in Columbia County crash that killed 3-year-old

This was the scene of a fatal crash in Columbia County on April 28, 2023.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver won’t be charged over a crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter several weeks ago in Columbia County, deputies say.

The driver was found at fault but deputies said they opted not to file charges out of compassion, considering what the mother had been through. There was no indication she was on a cellphone or impaired in any way, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. April 28 at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive near Woodlawn Baptist Church.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 2011 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east and the driver didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

She swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and went into the oncoming lane, according to deputies.

MORE | Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt

That’s when she was struck by a westbound Jeep Cherokee, according to deputies.

The 3-year-old was in a car seat in the backseat of the Elantra but suffered severe head/brain injuries and was killed instantly, according to deputies.

The girl was identified as Zora Paschal.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

News 12 Now
WATCH LIVE: News 12 Now
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dequane
2 men accused, wanted in aggravated assault case
Derek Bolin
Wagener man arrested, accused of attempted murder
Washington-Wilkes High School and Middle School
Wilkes County students return to school, with other districts to follow