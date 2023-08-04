Man accused of biting officer after allegedly planning to meet minor

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in custody after allegedly making plans to travel to Grovetown with plans to have sexual relations with a minor, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

Around 3 p.m., the Grovetown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division arrested Rodger O’Neal Bonnette, 47, of Portal, Ga, on one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to officials.

On Aug. 2, officials say Bonnette began to make plans to meet in Grovetown for sexual intercourse with the “juvenile.” He then traveled to Grovetown to meet at the location he wished to meet, according to the department.

Officials say upon arriving at the location, Bonnette was taken into custody.

According to the department, Bonnette was found to have items discussed during his texting with the investigator.

Upon being taken into custody, Bonnette told police he had multiple shoulder surgeries and could not place his hands behind his back. Officials say because of this, his handcuffs were placed in front of him, and he was secured with a seatbelt in the rear of the patrol car.

While en route to the Columbia County Detention Center, Bonnette attempted to strangle himself with the seatbelt, according to the department.

After stopping the patrol car, the transporting officer attempted to remove the seatbelt from Bonnette’s neck, receiving a bite wound to his hand in the process, officials say.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. The officer received medical treatment at the scene, and Bonnette was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

After being released from the hospital, Bonnette will be transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The Grovetown Police Department says more charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.