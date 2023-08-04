Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man accused of biting officer after allegedly planning to meet minor

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in custody after allegedly making plans to travel to Grovetown with plans to have sexual relations with a minor, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

Around 3 p.m., the Grovetown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division arrested Rodger O’Neal Bonnette, 47, of Portal, Ga, on one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to officials.

On Aug. 2, officials say Bonnette began to make plans to meet in Grovetown for sexual intercourse with the “juvenile.” He then traveled to Grovetown to meet at the location he wished to meet, according to the department.

MORE | Stabbing sends Richmond County inmate to hospital

Officials say upon arriving at the location, Bonnette was taken into custody.

According to the department, Bonnette was found to have items discussed during his texting with the investigator.

Upon being taken into custody, Bonnette told police he had multiple shoulder surgeries and could not place his hands behind his back. Officials say because of this, his handcuffs were placed in front of him, and he was secured with a seatbelt in the rear of the patrol car.

While en route to the Columbia County Detention Center, Bonnette attempted to strangle himself with the seatbelt, according to the department.

MORE | 2 men accused, wanted in aggravated assault case

After stopping the patrol car, the transporting officer attempted to remove the seatbelt from Bonnette’s neck, receiving a bite wound to his hand in the process, officials say.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. The officer received medical treatment at the scene, and Bonnette was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

After being released from the hospital, Bonnette will be transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The Grovetown Police Department says more charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Von Pouncey claims she was pressured to give students additional chances after they'd failed a...
Why former Westside teacher filed lawsuit
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Donors, grants to ease Burke County sheriff’s budget crunch
Incentives aim to combat teacher, driver shortages in Columbia County
Overcrowded Albrecht Center may stop taking in new animals