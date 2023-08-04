Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kershaw County investigates triple theft at Camden graveyard: ‘It takes a major scumbag to do this’

At least $25,800 worth of grave items taken since July 12.
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a string of felonies carried out across one cemetery.

In a July 13 incident report, deputies noted $25,000 worth of bronze vases and grave markers taken from Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

“It takes a major scumbag to come out here and steal something from a person’s gravesite,” said Sheriff Lee Boan at the cemetery off Kershaw Highway.

Sheriff Boan told WIS that deputies were originally called to the cemetery on the afternoon of July 7 when someone broke into the back shed by ripping off the hinges.

Deputies said the cemetery supervisor said one LED light, one gallon of gas, one weed-eater, one sock set, one case of two-stroke oil, a 17-foot ladder, hand tools, bronze pieces, and employee clothing were missing.

Five days later, the cemetery administrator called to report multiple things were missing from grave plots.

“They’re very vulnerable out here and the families are the ones that suffer. When they come out to visit and know that some scumbag has taken something from their grave,” continued Sheriff Boan.

In all, 47 bronze vases, two companion nameplates, two corner markers, and one single nameplate was reportedly taken from the property on or around July 12.

On August 2, the KSCO said they received word that another bronze vase and name placard was taken. This time, from an infant’s grave.

“This is a pretty big number here. We don’t usually have this much from one gravesite. It’s kind of just, real sporadic. But for somebody to come out here and put this much time and effort into taking this is not normal,” said Sheriff Boan.

Sheriff Boan encourages anyone with information to contact the KSCO at 803-425-1512 or dispatch at 425-424-4000.

Alternatively, you can email investigators at kcso@kershaw.sc.gov.

“These kinds of people, we hope there’s not many around us. But if somebody knows something about it… These are the kinds of people that you need to come forward and give us some information on. Because we need to get some justice for what happened here,” concluded Boan.

WIS reached out to the cemetery who declined comment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation
Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say
Charles Webster Detention Center.
Stabbing sends Richmond County inmate to hospital
Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Attorneys want Satterfields left out of Alex Murdaugh insurance case
The Thomson Bulldogs captured their first state title in 20 years last fall. Now the journey to...
Michael Youngblood and the Thomson Bulldogs look to repeat as champions