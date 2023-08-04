Kershaw County investigates triple theft at Camden graveyard: ‘It takes a major scumbag to do this’

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a string of felonies carried out across one cemetery.

In a July 13 incident report, deputies noted $25,000 worth of bronze vases and grave markers taken from Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

“It takes a major scumbag to come out here and steal something from a person’s gravesite,” said Sheriff Lee Boan at the cemetery off Kershaw Highway.

Sheriff Boan told WIS that deputies were originally called to the cemetery on the afternoon of July 7 when someone broke into the back shed by ripping off the hinges.

Deputies said the cemetery supervisor said one LED light, one gallon of gas, one weed-eater, one sock set, one case of two-stroke oil, a 17-foot ladder, hand tools, bronze pieces, and employee clothing were missing.

Five days later, the cemetery administrator called to report multiple things were missing from grave plots.

“They’re very vulnerable out here and the families are the ones that suffer. When they come out to visit and know that some scumbag has taken something from their grave,” continued Sheriff Boan.

In all, 47 bronze vases, two companion nameplates, two corner markers, and one single nameplate was reportedly taken from the property on or around July 12.

On August 2, the KSCO said they received word that another bronze vase and name placard was taken. This time, from an infant’s grave.

“This is a pretty big number here. We don’t usually have this much from one gravesite. It’s kind of just, real sporadic. But for somebody to come out here and put this much time and effort into taking this is not normal,” said Sheriff Boan.

Sheriff Boan encourages anyone with information to contact the KSCO at 803-425-1512 or dispatch at 425-424-4000.

Alternatively, you can email investigators at kcso@kershaw.sc.gov.

“These kinds of people, we hope there’s not many around us. But if somebody knows something about it… These are the kinds of people that you need to come forward and give us some information on. Because we need to get some justice for what happened here,” concluded Boan.

WIS reached out to the cemetery who declined comment.

