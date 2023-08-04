Incentives aim to combat teacher, driver shortages in Columbia County

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since COVID-19, schools have been battling to find employees.

Now, the Columbia County School District is seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s been a challenge over the summer, finding all the positions, finding all the talent that we need, but we’re in a good position. We probably have less than 20 vacancies,” Anthony Wright, Chief Human Resource Officer for the district says. “The majority of those are from professionals or for talent outside of the classroom.”

Some incentives came from Governor Brian Kemp, with teachers getting a $2,000 raise and bus drivers getting a five percent increase in their salary.

“I think it helps. It draws attention to the teaching profession in general, and that helps the teaching profession in general. Of course, it’s going to help us, and so we hope to continue that. This industry. I think it’s just one of the best things that anybody can be a part of,” Wright says.

The special education department is one area where they are seeing this need.

“Those are the folks that we are really looking for because that population seems to be growing, and those professionals aren’t in the quantity that we like, but we’re in a good position,” he says.

Last year they had 30 school bus driver openings. Going into this school year, they have enough drivers to cover every route.

“My route is a pretty good size. They’re all pretty good-sized routes. When people get sick, we try and help each other. So far, it’s looking good. I have a couple of new stops because this county is growing like crazy,” said Cheryl Ledington, a bus driver for Columbia County. “So, we always are adding new stops, adding more students, adding another bus. We may need more drivers before the next month because so many people are moving here. We may need more drivers, but it’s looking really good.”

She says it’s a rewarding job overall.

“I have kindergarteners that have never rode a bus. The steps are half their size, so they’re climbing up to get on. They’re happy to be on the bus,” she says. “It’s just overall just watching him grow and learn and do better is what does it for me.”

Ledington also says they play a big role, and it’s more than just taking kids home.

BUS TRACKER:

Parents in Columbia County can track their kids’ bus routes. The school district has an app ready called Edu Log Parent Portal Lite. You can check on your child as they ride the bus and get notifications when they’re getting close to home. For more information on how this works, visit https://www.ccboe.net/

“We listen to them. We care for them. We have band-aids for their boo-boos, and we talk to them. Sometimes they don’t have anyone to talk to. It’s pretty huge, so it makes you feel needed. I enjoy that,” she says.

Moving forward, the county hopes what they offer is appealing to those coming into the field.

“We have a really good compensation package, great benefits, and we try and look at those things every year. We try and market those things to attract talent. So we think we do a really good job of trying to stay in front of a competition which competition is tremendous out there, and it’s nice teachers have a lot of choices as to where they want to work, and we just hope that we can continue to stand out or at least be a destination for a lot of these teachers,” Wright says.

The district says they are still hiring bus drivers, and over this year they’ll look to hire 250 teachers for the next school year.

Here’s a link to see current openings: www.ccboe.net/careers/

