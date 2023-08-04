Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘I still need her’: Parents mourn brain-eating amoeba victim

Her biggest supporters and the ones who loved her more than anything — her parents.
Her biggest supporters and the ones who loved her more than anything — her parents.(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson community is continuing to mourn the loss of 17-year-old Megan Ebenroth.

Ebenroth was a top student and had plans to attend the University of Georgia and eventually pharmacy school.

Her biggest supporters and the ones who loved her more than anything — her parents.

“When they put her in my arms when she was born, I knew my life would never be the same,” said Chrissy Ebenroth, Megan’s mom. “And as she took her last breath, I knew my life would never be the same.”

The hardest realization is knowing she’ll never hold her baby again.

MORE COVERAGE:

“A lot of parents don’t get to feel their babies’ last heartbeat,” Chrissy said. “They don’t get to cuddle with their child one last time.”

In her daughter’s last moments, Chrissy made a promise.

“Her last day, I promised her that I would do all the things she wanted to do,” Chrissy said.

Chrissy and her husband, Steven, are carrying on their daughter’s name.

“We don’t want people to forget our daughter, and that’s all,” Steven Ebenroth said.

It’s hard to forget someone like Megan.

“She was real. She was authentic. She was goal-oriented,” her mom said.

Her dad said, “Anything that was a goal, like in school, anything to do with her future, she took that as a super, super serious challenge, and she wanted to exceed everyone’s expectations.”

In the eyes of her parents, she exceeded everyone’s expectations.

“I would say thank you, God, for making Megan just for us and no one else,” Chrissy said. “I didn’t deserve her, but I needed her. I still need her.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles
Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder
Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken police learn reported kidnapping did not happen
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds
Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
New arrest coming in slaying of man found buried in Windsor

Latest News

After a few up-and-down years, the goal for the Harlem Bulldogs is to find a way to sustain the...
Harlem aims to sustain success after record-breaking season
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)
Harlem aims to capitalize on momentum from first +10 win season in school history
The rising rate of summer violence is ‘not safe’ in Augusta
Rising rate of summer violence in Augusta