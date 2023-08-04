Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s what you can buy tax-free this weekend in South Carolina

Shoppers in South Carolina can save some money on their purchases soon with the state’s tax-free weekend coming up.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shoppers in South Carolina can save some money on their purchases soon with the state’s tax-free weekend, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

Certain items are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and local sales taxes.

What makes things a little tough this year is changing school schedules.

MORE | Was a gun pulled during Aiken High brawl? Here’s what police say

Aiken County Public Schools, like some others in the region, has gone to a modified schedule that cut the length of the summer break.,

As a result, Aiken County kids have already been back in school for a couple of weeks, even though the tax-free weekend was scheduled with more traditional school calendars in mind.

Some local parents have waited to buy big-ticket items until this weekend in order to save some money.

WHAT’S EXEMPT AND WHAT’S NOT:

In general, tax-exempt items are those like supplies used for school assignments, electronics, clothing and shoes, and bed and bath items, all new or used.

Items that are not exempt include rented clothing and shoes, items used in a business or trade, and items placed on layaway or deferred payment plans.

MORE | ‘I still need her’: Parents mourn brain-eating amoeba victim

“If you can, only purchase what you need specifically for that moment because there’s a real possibility that if you don’t need it specifically for back-to-school, it’s going to be on sale again for Thanksgiving, Black Friday,” said Michael Watson, who teaches in the University of South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management.

Experts also caution buyers to beware.

Some stores will raise their prices during this period to make up for discounts.

“Don’t get caught up in the, ‘I’m going to save money and buy a bunch of impulse items,’” Watson said. “Don’t do that, because you’ve just erased a bunch of your savings.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

