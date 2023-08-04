Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

GRAPHIC: Convenience store workers caught on video beating man seen trying to take cigarettes

GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a man inside the store.
By KCRA staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) -  In northern California, two 7-Eleven clerks beat up a man seen trying to steal, and a witness caught it all on camera.

The beating seen in this now-viral video is under investigation by the Stockton Police department.

The clip, more than five minutes long, shows a man emptying shelves of cigarettes  into a trash can and store clerks stepping in as a bystander recorded the tense moments.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Contents of this video may be disturbing for some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a man inside the store. (Source: KCRA/@YO FOLKERS/CNN)

That 7-Eleven store is on South Center Street in Stockton, about a half-mile away from the business co-owned by the man who took the video, who wanted to be identified as “Deda.”

“And I’m telling him, ‘No, there’s nothing we can do. There’s nothing you can do. Just let him take and just go,’” said Deda. “I’m trying to feel it out. My job is to make it home. … Hopefully everyone learns in this situation to be in a better mindset next time.”

He said he was just stopping by the 7-Eleven for a Red Bull and gas when he saw the masked man go behind the counter.

“Once the guy was done, he tried to bypass the other employee,” Deda said. “The other employee grabs him, and another grabs the stick. And then from there, the fiasco happens.”

In the clip, the man is hit more than two-dozen times.

“Then I had to get really stern with my words. ‘It’s enough,’ so they kind of stopped,” Deda said. “I’m narrating the situation: ‘He doesn’t have a gun. He’s all right. Are you done? Are you done? Are you done? Now it’s time for everyone to go. … He needs to go and you guys need to stop.’”

Stockton police said someone from the business eventually called police. Police said a report was taken and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Deda said he worries the situation would have escalated further had he not been there and said the city and the people in it need to step up and be better than what he saw inside the store.

“We just need to figure out as a community that we have to love each other. We have to do better,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Big fight breaks out at Aiken High; scuffles strike Burke County
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

School bus (generic)
Wilkes County students return to school, learn who goes back next week
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a...
GRAPHIC: Convenience store employees hit man accused of trying to steal cigarettes
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 4