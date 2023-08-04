Grant Me Hope: Future singer Gabby hopes to share the love

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Gabby, who’s 10.

She likes to sing, draw and play games on electronics.

“I like space. It’s unknown,” she said. “When I grow up, I want to be a singer because there’s a lot of singers I like out there.”

She definitely likes to sing.

“When I’m like sad or happy or bad, I’ll sing songs out of nowhere,” she said.

She’d love to visit New York or Tokyo.

She likes this time of year.

“My favorite time of year is summer because you can have like water fun and you can go to the water park,” she said. “You can go to a pool, and it doesn’t have to be an inside pool. It could be an outside pool.”

What kind of family is she hoping for?

“Perfect mom and dad would be like where they actually love me and they give each and every one of their kids the same amount of love as they give me,” she said. “What ‘adopted’ means to me is where you have a forever home.”

To inquire about Gabby, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

