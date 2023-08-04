Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Few storms possible Friday. More seasonal this weekend with highs in 90s and few afternoon storms.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and a few storms will linger into early Friday. Storm coverage looks to drop off later into the day before another wave of rain moves in Friday evening into Friday night. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to cloudy skies and early rain chances. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Morning lows this weekend will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and south-southeast between 5-10 mph on Saturday.

Seasonal outlook into early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday - storm chances turn more scattered in coverage Tuesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles
This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in...
Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts; no one hurt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County
Laquanna Jordan lives across from the church where the murder happened.
Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Highs This Weekend
Heating Up Into The Weekend, Isolated PM Storms
Showers continue tonight but mostly dry Friday. Hot highs in the 90s return for the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Showers continue tonight but mostly dry Friday. Hot highs in the 90s return for the weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Strong storms rolling through the CSRA this evening bringing a low severe and flood threat....
Riley's 6 PM Forecast