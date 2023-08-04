Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Seasonal this weekend with highs in 90s and few afternoon storms by Sunday. Staying hot and humid into next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for a few spots - but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s by early Saturday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low to mid-90s. Most of the CSRA looks to stay dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the low 70s early Sunday. Sunday morning should stay dry but a few storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be steamy in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures around 100. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Seasonal outlook into early next week with highs in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday through Friday next week - storm chances will mainly be in the afternoon and early evening.

Summer heat and humidity return this weekend through next week.
Summer heat and humidity return this weekend through next week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

