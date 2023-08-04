Burke County donors offer to cover raises for sheriff’s staff

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a budget crunch, members of the public have stepped forward to cover pay raises for Burke County Sheriff’s Office employees who recently got promotions and took on extra duties, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams asked County Administrator Merv Waldrop to put acceptance of the money on the agenda for the next meeting of the Burke County Commission.

It comes after commissioners told Williams he’ll be running out of money this month .

Commissioners say they have told Williams multiple times to cut back on spending, and they say he has not listened.

Williams promoted 20 employees within the agency on June 27 as part of a restructuring that also includes eliminating some positions through retirements, consolidation of workload, restructuring, state and federal grants, and other methods.

The sheriff says the reorganizational plan would save taxpayers $200,000 in 12 months.

It’s the promoted employees whose extra duties would be covered by donors.

“My office has been approached by a group of citizens who report they have raised enough money to pay the salaries of deputies who aren’t being paid for the additional work and responsibilities they took on after retirements allowed us to restructure the office and eliminate some positions,” Williams wrote in an email to Waldrop. “The citizens are concerned about their safety if deputies are not being paid as promised and it is their desire to fix this situation through the end of this fiscal budget. They are asking that we present this issue to the commission and have the commission adopt a resolution accepting the money. They have a representative who can attend to answer any questions or concerns the commission may have.“

The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

