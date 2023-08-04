Submit Photos/Videos
AU panel teaches students the importance of public art

By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artists, The Augusta Arts Council and Beautify Augusta are coming together to teach students how to make the city a more beautiful place.

“It’s a way for me to express myself, especially those things you know you cannot put into words,” said Stephany Rodriguez Cardona, student.

One way to do that is through painting murals, which is something she hopes to do one day.

“You know that somebody else is gonna see that artwork and understand it, and they’re going to be touched by it,” she said.

She’s hearing from public art leaders and local artists like Addison Niday, who’s painted several murals around town.

“I try to keep my message really positive and uplifting. It’s also a selfie destination and something people can drive by and be encouraged,” said Niday.

He’s speaking at the panel hosted by Augusta University because he believes art is a critical part of the community.

“It just brightens the city. It brings the community together,” said Niday.

He hopes it encourages the next generation of artists to paint murals as well.

“There are so many great artists that are so talented coming up and really deserve to be seen, and I think it would be really great for the students to have the resources on how to do it so they’re better encouraged and better equipped,” said Niday.

That’s the goal for Cindy Epps, the lecturer at Augusta University, who hosted the panel as she wants to see more growth in public art. Epps said: “My goal with this panel is creating opportunities for my students to be a part of that,” she said.

The students here, they know they can do exactly that.

Rodriguez Cardona said: “With everything that they have shown us today, it really makes it more possible that one day, I can do those big things too. I can accomplish those goals.”

So they can help make the city of Augusta more vibrant, one mural at a time.

