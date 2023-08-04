2 men accused, wanted in aggravated assault case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for and aggravated assault case that happened two weeks ago, according to officials.

Authorities say Corderro Burley, 35, and Anthony Dukes, 28 are wanted for an incident that occurred on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive on July 20 around 9:18 p.m.

Burley is described to be five feet 11 inches, and to weigh around 165 pounds, officials say. Dukes is described to be six feet and to weigh around 180 pounds.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.