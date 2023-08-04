14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old from St. Louis made headlines this week for paying off the school lunch debts of every student at his former elementary school.

But now, DeJuan Strickland is receiving an unexpected reward in return.

After seeing his story on KMOV, St. Louis resident Yolanda Duncan was touched by DeJuan’s generosity – so much so, that she wanted to repay him for every penny he donated to McCurdy Elementary in the Hazelwood School District.

On Thursday, Duncan surprised DeJuan with a personal check to match the donation he gave to McCurdy Elementary to pay off all student lunch debts.

“You paid off the students’ lunch debt, and I wanted to give it back to you,” Duncan told DeJuan. “I just wanted to reward positivity.”

DeJuan was in shock over the generosity of a stranger.

“I’m trying not to cry,” DeJuan said after Duncan handed him his check.

Duncan said she herself has never experienced hunger, so she couldn’t imagine what DeJuan and other children have gone through.

“I’ve never had that challenge in my life. If I didn’t eat, it’s because I didn’t want to eat,” Duncan said. “So, I said, this is a positive Black boy doing something in the community. DeJuan is going to be successful, because he is going to inspire other kids when they see him on TV and say, ‘Wow, I could do that.’”

DeJuan said the idea to pay off the lunch debts came from a personal childhood experience. He remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth grade.

“I didn’t even know what could possibly be my next meal in the day, and it was definitely a struggle,” DeJuan said. “Seeing all the other kids around me being able to eat their school lunches and I couldn’t, it was really rough.”

Reflecting on his own experience, DeJuan took matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay off the lunch debts of current elementary students.

“Sometimes a kid’s only meal that they eat during the day is at school. If they don’t have the money to pay for that, then that is a big problem,” he said.

DeJuan presented a check to the school’s principal just weeks before the start of the school year. Now, every student’s lunch debt at McCurdy Elementary has been cleared and paid for.

“Just being able to see that kids can finally be able to eat school lunches and not have to worry about the money or cost of it will be amazing,” DeJuan said. “Honestly, it would be a life-changing experience just knowing that I helped to impact other kids and helped them out in their lives.”

The 14-year-old will attend St. Louis University High School in the fall. He plans to continue to eliminate negative lunch balances every year for different elementary schools in the area.

DeJuan is also hoping that his acts of generosity will inspire others to do the same.

“I am only one person, but when everyone starts coming together to start doing this too, it will spark some change,” Strickland said.

DeJuan is still raising money on his GoFundMe page to pay off lunch debts at other schools.

