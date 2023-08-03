Vehicle crashes through Evans Dunkin Donuts, no injuries

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dunkin Donuts employees got a dangerous surprise Thursday morning, when a vehicle crashed through the front entrance, according to authorities.

Authorities say around 8:59 a.m. the call came in of the crash at the Evans Dunkin’ Donuts located at 5090 Washington Road, thankfully causing no injuries.

Officials confirm that the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

As of 9:37 a.m., crews were reported to be still on the scene of the incident, according to officials, however the drive through is still open.

We are looking to learn more about what caused the incident.

