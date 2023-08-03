Submit Photos/Videos
Union members at UPS begin voting on labor agreement

Teamsters members who work for Georgia-based UPS began voting Thursday on a contract agreement the union’s leaders reached late last week with company officials
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teamster members who work for Georgia-based UPS began voting Thursday on a contract agreement the union’s leaders reached late last week with company officials.

The deal, which avoided the largest strike in U.S. history, gives current full-time and part-time workers $2.75 more per hour this year and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the contract.

The contract also includes vehicle air conditioning and the elimination of forced overtime on drivers’ days off.

Roughly 340,000 employees of United Parcel Service are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. That’s more than half of the company’s workforce.

Union members have until Aug. 22 to vote. If the majority votes no, it likely would mean the two sides would return to the negotiating table.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

