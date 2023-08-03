Submit Photos/Videos
Students go back to school in 3 local counties

Students arrive for the first day of class on Aug. 3, 2023 at Warren Road Elementary in Augusta.
Students arrive for the first day of class on Aug. 3, 2023 at Warren Road Elementary in Augusta.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Columbia, Richmond and McDuffie counties sent students back to the classroom.

It was the first day of the new academic year for all students in Columbia and McDuffie counties. In Richmond County, elementary students started Thursday, with the rest of the schools to follow on Monday.

The superintendent for Richmond County says safety is the No. 1 concern this year.

One of the new safety initiatives on the way is upgrading the camera systems at schools.

MORE | Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles

The Richmond County School System is also implementing new math standards to build a strong foundation beginning in early grades.

The superintendent says teachers spent all summer training on the new math standards.

One mother says she started preparing for the school year early on in the summer.

“For my third-grader, they sent one kind of an in-between packet so we didn’t kind of have any learning loss over the summer. We made sure he got the packet done. I did some reading with my kindergartner. She’s working on writing, and she’s learning some words, too, so we just kind of did less schoolwork but not nothing so we were prepared when we started,” Jen Leisey said.

Students in McDuffie County also started school Thursday.

Dearing Elementary was busy in the morning with dozens of parents dropping off their kids and saying hello to Principal Stacey Amerson.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Nick Viland, Audrey Dickherber and Taylor Martin are all on the back-to-school beat today, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Class is also back in session for Columbia County schools.

All the schools were busy, but we saw it firsthand at North Harlem Elementary School.

Principal Marlo Leatherwood welcomed back students with a bright smile along with her teaching staff.

Like Richmond County, safety is important in Columbia County.

This will be the second year the district has its own police department.

Police Chief Gary Owens says he’s determined to continue building on what he started last year.

He says the district is adding more secure doors to limit access to common areas from visitors.

The district is also adding another set of eyes with parking lot attendants for all of the high schools separate from the school resource officers.

“We felt that having that extra set of eyes and ears to just kind of help us mitigate the parking lot and allows the SRO to be more engaged in the schools with other duties that they do,” Owens said.

The district says it will have resource officers in every school and two in every high school this year.

Starting Wednesday were Jefferson, Saluda and Lincoln counties.

