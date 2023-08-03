The rising rate of summer violence is ‘not safe’ in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fights in school may be spilling over from summer fights on the street.

Crime tends to spike in the summer when teens are out of school.

But over the past few summers, it’s been steadily climbing year to year as the crimes are getting more violent.

This year, three 15-year-olds have been shot and killed since June.

Rattling some who heard those fatal shots.

MORE CRIME FROM NEWS 12:

Gun violence, two words, one man in Augusta says he feels he can’t escape.

“There has been a stigma with violence downtown. It’s not safe, especially at night. But honestly, in America today, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s going to happen,” said Walter Santiago.

The gun activist says the sound of gunshots rippling through Augusta feels constant.

“I was downtown on Broad Street. Someone screams gun. We get a horde of people, you know, coming from the west side of Broad Street, just running on down. And next thing you hear, hear some shots,” said Santiago.

That shooting happened in July.

“Next thing I see in the news, breaking news ... 15 year-old-shot and killed,” he said.

Within a two-week period, another 15-year-old is now dead. The third 15 year-old-shot was gunned down in three months.

New crime numbers show a steady increase in shootings over the past four years during the summer from May to August.

In 2019 there were 72 shootings. Seventy-five in 2020, 103 in 2021, and 122 in 2022.

In the summer of 2023, there have already been 80 shootings.

Statistics from gun activist groups show Georgia is 47th for gun law strength, something Santiago says requires more accountability from the community on safe use.

“People who carry and conceal, follow the proper and ethical rules of owning and using a gun have a target on their backs. They have even accountability on taking this seriously,” he said.

He says everyone must play a part if we want the trend to decrease.

“If you want gun violence to end, what you need to do is educate yourself and hold everyone and anyone around you accountable,” said Santiago.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.