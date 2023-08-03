One-Tank Trip: Learn about coastal marine life on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, you can look out over the water while also seeing what’s in it.

“It is a place where you can come to learn about the beautiful Georgia coast,” said executive director Chantal Audran.

She says they use a catch-and-release program for all their animals. They were all caught in the water outside, and most spend a few weeks here.

Some, like the sea turtles, are rescues.

“Sea turtles are endangered, so this is a great animal to have a conservation program with,” Audran said.

Volunteers check the beach every morning. They take hatchlings that don’t reach the water after a certain number of days and raise them at the center until they’re ready to go to the ocean.

They also rescue eggs from turtles that get run over by a car.

“We’ll dissect out those eggs from the hit mother, we can save the eggs, we incubate them at Georgia Southern, and we bring them back to the science center to be displayed as hatchlings,” Audran said.

She says it’s worth it to save animals and show them to the community.

“If we can educate every one of the 40,000 people that walk through our front door about coastal Georgia, how to be a helpful, responsible human in this environment, our goal is achieved,” she said.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is about three hours away from Augusta.

It costs $12 to enter.

