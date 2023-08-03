Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One-Tank Trip: Learn about coastal marine life on Tybee Island

They were all caught in the water outside, and most spend a few weeks here.
They were all caught in the water outside, and most spend a few weeks here.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, you can look out over the water while also seeing what’s in it.

“It is a place where you can come to learn about the beautiful Georgia coast,” said executive director Chantal Audran.

She says they use a catch-and-release program for all their animals. They were all caught in the water outside, and most spend a few weeks here.

Some, like the sea turtles, are rescues.

“Sea turtles are endangered, so this is a great animal to have a conservation program with,” Audran said.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

Volunteers check the beach every morning. They take hatchlings that don’t reach the water after a certain number of days and raise them at the center until they’re ready to go to the ocean.

They also rescue eggs from turtles that get run over by a car.

“We’ll dissect out those eggs from the hit mother, we can save the eggs, we incubate them at Georgia Southern, and we bring them back to the science center to be displayed as hatchlings,” Audran said.

She says it’s worth it to save animals and show them to the community.

“If we can educate every one of the 40,000 people that walk through our front door about coastal Georgia, how to be a helpful, responsible human in this environment, our goal is achieved,” she said.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is about three hours away from Augusta.

It costs $12 to enter.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder
Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken police learn reported kidnapping did not happen
Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
New arrest coming in slaying of man found buried in Windsor
Fire generic
Trailer fire causes traffic snags but no injuries in Aiken County
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says

Latest News

Students arrive for the first day of class on Aug. 3, 2023 at Warren Road Elementary in Augusta.
Students go back to school in 3 local counties
Aiken High School
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles
Just a few days into the new academic year, the superintendent of Burke County schools is...
Burke County High sees an outbreak of school fights
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
McDuffie County cat attacked by rabid raccoon, CSRA’s 9th this summer