New leadership on and off the field for North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the North Augusta High School football team, it’s a new year with a new coach but the same winning mentality.

Richard Bush is about to enter his first season as head coach of his alma mater, and his Yellow Jackets have some exciting young players stepping into key positions on both sides of the ball.

“I feel like we attacked the weight room a lot harder and conditioning, which will help us a lot during Friday nights. We’re keeping the same coaches, so our playbook is going to be the same, which will help out a lot too,” said Senior Tight End Evan Waldhauer.

Junior Quarterback Corey Tillman will be the new signal caller behind center, and state championship-winning Senior Running Back Beans Hunt will be in the backfield with him.

Hunt was a key piece to multiple state championship-winning teams at Thomas Jefferson Academy over the past few years.

Having experienced players at running back, wide receiver and tight end can go a long way for Tillman in his first year as a starter.

“It helps us a lot knowing he has guys who have played in big games and made big plays and big catches. That he’s got a security blanket. He’s got some guys he can trust,” said Bush.

“We have been clicking really well. We’ve been working a lot during the offseason and trying to get a better connection with more receivers, younger guys, but we have a lot of maturity level coming up, coming from last year’s receiver skill set. I think we’re feeling pretty good right now,” said Tillman.

“We’re going to play hard and physical this year. We’ve got a tough schedule, but I think we can make it work out and have a really good season this year,” said Waldhauer.

The North Augusta Yellow Jackets kick off the 2023 season at home against the Evans Knights, on August 18, at 7:30 p.m.

