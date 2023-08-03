Neighbor asked ‘God to breathe life into this baby’ after teen killed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 15-year-old is behind bars, charged as an adult after the murder of another Augusta teen in a church parking lot.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as 15-year-old Juanya Holliman.

The shooting happened on East Cedar Street, just feet away from the homes that line the street.

“My middle child, he told me that it was he heard one shot,” said Laquanna Jordan.

She lives across from the church where the murder happened.

“He was like, Mommy, I heard one shot, boom,” she said.

It all happened just feet away from her front porch.

“I was like, Oh, my gosh, somebody has gotten shot over on the church ground,” said Jordan.

Jordan ran over to the scene in the parking lot, where she found Holliman lying on the ground.

“I cried out last night and while I was crying, I’m praying for God to breathe life into this baby,” Jordan said.

Jordan immediately thought about her babies.

“My initial reaction is, is if every one of my kids is in the house,” Jordan said. “I keep my kids in the house. Throughout the daytime, I allow them to come out a little bit, but at nightfall, they’re in the house.”

She keeps them under her roof and her protection.

“I refuse to be that mother who has to bury my kid, one of my sons first,” Jordan said. “I want to go first before I have to see one of them go.”

It’s a fear she shares with other mothers in her neighborhood.

“I teach my boys to be the peacemaker, to love, you know, to love people, and to not be misconstrued out here on these streets,” she said.

