McDuffie County staff welcome students back to school

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The excitement of students, parents, and teachers is infectious as they welcome the Bull Pups back to Dearing Elementary School.

Stacey Amerson is the principal of Dearing Elementary. She said the morning was full of smiles.

“We are so excited, and we had lots of smiling faces coming in the door, it’s just a great morning here,” said Amerson.

For Ansley Nelson, the fourth and fifth-grade Individualized Education Program, IEP, teacher, it’s extra special as she kicks off her time as teacher of the year.

“I’m shocked but also very very grateful for the recognition, but there are so many people that deserve it here,” she said.

It’s also a full-circle moment for her.

“Back in 2016 or 15, I was placed here at Dearing to do my student teaching here, in third grade, and I was super lucky because I still get to work with two of my mentor teachers,” said Nelson.

She said it’s teamwork between all the teachers and parents that help make for a successful year.

“We’re partners in this. It takes everyone together working for their students,” said Nelson.

A great first day doesn’t just start when students walk in the door.

Amerson said it takes months of preparation, like filling open teaching positions and scheduling students.

“Because we are such a small school, we know all of our students. We know a lot of our families and a lot of our parents and so we have a background and are able to put them in the best spot for success,” she said.

She said they’re ready to help students be the best they can be.

“We’re excited and ready for a great school year,” said Amerson.

Thursday is just the start of what the new school year will bring.

Amerson said she encourages parents to help their students get into a routine to make back to school easier.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.