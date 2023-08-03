Submit Photos/Videos
McDuffie County cat attacked by rabid raccoon, CSRA’s 9th this summer

News 12 talks with an expert about the rabies problem this year, and how you and your pets can stay safe.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another rabid raccoon has been found in McDuffie County, at least the ninth so far this summer across the CSRA and the third in McDuffie County.

In this latest incident, a McDuffie County resident’s cat was attacked by a suspected rabid raccoon at a home in the area of Moose Club Road.

The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for testing. Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

It had been about a month since the last rabid raccoon had been found in the area. That one was in Columbia County at a home off Blanchard Road. Several others have been found throughout the summer in Columbia County.

Earlier, a rabid raccoon was spotted June 16 at a home in the area of Woodcrest Drive in McDuffie County. The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.

And before that, one was found in McDuffie County at a home in the area of Stagecoach Road.

In addition to Columbia and McDuffie counties, a rabid raccoon has been found in Trenton, S.C.

Authorities recommend these steps:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

