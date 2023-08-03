Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low flood risk for heavy rain late Thursday through Friday. Temperatures staying cooler than average until this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Moisture will increase across the region Thursday through the weekend allowing higher storm chances to move back into the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday - mainly in the late afternoon into Thursday night. Highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Scattered to numerous storms will stay in place across the area Friday - in the morning and afternoon. There will be a low flood risk across the CSRA. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid-80s thanks to cloudy skies and higher rain chances. Severe storms look possible depending on timing of the storm complex - stay updated on the forecast. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Keep it here for updates through the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder
Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken police learn reported kidnapping did not happen
Fire generic
Trailer fire causes traffic snags but no injuries in Aiken County
Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
New arrest coming in slaying of man found buried in Windsor
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says

Latest News

Heavy rain with storms the next few days could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas....
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Heavy rain with storms the next few days could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas....
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
man drives car in savannah river
Weather Blog: Potential flood risk late this week
Most of the CSRA should stay dry this afternoon, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out...
Riley's 5pm Forecast