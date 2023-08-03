Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered to numerous showers and storms will move through the region this evening into tonight. Flash flooding is possible - mainly for flood prone areas. Many areas should see more than 1″ of rain with isolated areas seeing more. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s overnight.

Showers and a few storms will linger into Friday. Storm coverage looks to drop off later into the day before another wave of rain moves in Friday evening into Friday night. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to cloudy skies and early rain chances. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Morning lows this weekend will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and south-southeast between 5-10 mph on Saturday.

Seasonal outlook into early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday - storm chances turn more scattered in coverage Tuesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts tonight - mainly for flood prone areas. (WRDW)

