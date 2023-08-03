Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low flood risk this evening into tonight. Few storms possible Friday. More seasonal this weekend with highs in 90s and few afternoon storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered to numerous showers and storms will move through the region this evening into tonight. Flash flooding is possible - mainly for flood prone areas. Many areas should see more than 1″ of rain with isolated areas seeing more. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s overnight.

Showers and a few storms will linger into Friday. Storm coverage looks to drop off later into the day before another wave of rain moves in Friday evening into Friday night. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to cloudy skies and early rain chances. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Morning lows this weekend will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and south-southeast between 5-10 mph on Saturday.

Seasonal outlook into early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday - storm chances turn more scattered in coverage Tuesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts tonight - mainly for flood prone areas.
Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts tonight - mainly for flood prone areas.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder
Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles
Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken police learn reported kidnapping did not happen
Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
New arrest coming in slaying of man found buried in Windsor
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Rain Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heavy rain with storms the next few days could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas....
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Heavy rain with storms the next few days could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas....
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
man drives car in savannah river
Weather Blog: Potential flood risk late this week