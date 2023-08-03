Columbia County kids welcomed back to class with a smile

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Class is back in session for the Columbia County School District, one of three in the CSRA that started their academic year Thursday.

School also started for Richmond County elementary students and for McDuffie County kids .

All the schools were busy, but we saw it firsthand at North Harlem Elementary School.

Principal Marlo Leatherwood welcomed back students with a bright smile along with her teaching staff.

Safety is important in Columbia County.

This will be the second year the district has its own police department.

BUS TRACKER:

Parents in Columbia County can track their kids’ bus route. The school district has an app ready called Edu Log Parent Portal Lite. You can check on your child as they ride the bus and get notifications when they’re getting close to home. For more information on how this works, visit https://www.ccboe.net/

Police Chief Gary Owens says he’s determined to continue building on what he started last year .

He says the district is adding more secure doors to limit access to common areas from visitors.

The district is also adding another set of eyes with parking lot attendants for all of the high schools separate from the school resource officers.

“We felt that having that extra set of eyes and ears to just kind of help us mitigate the parking lot and allows the SRO to be more engaged in the schools with other duties that they do,” Owens said.

The district says it will have resource officers in every school and two in every high school this year.

