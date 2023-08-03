Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bus-ted! Cameras will catch Ga. drivers who don’t stop for students

If you don’t stop after seeing the flashing stop sign of a school bus, a fine of $250 might show up in your mailbox.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you don’t stop after seeing the flashing stop sign of a school bus, a fine of $250 might show up in your mailbox because of a camera watching out for drivers breaking the law.

Georgia was one of the first states to require school buses to have stop-arm cameras.

MORE | Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles

“I urge every Georgian to touch on these laws because knowing them could save a child’s life,” said Mike Sanders with the Georgia Department of Education.

According to a poll, the Peach State’s bus drivers report more than 7,800 passed a bus illegally in just one day.

“We don’t want those illegal passes to lead to a tragedy,” said Alan Poole of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

From 2000 to 2021, there were 53 people killed after crashes involving a driver illegally passing a school bus. Nearly half were children.

Statistically, school buses are the safest way for children to travel to and from school each day. The most dangerous part, according to national studies, comes at the critical time of students getting on and off the bus.

State officials are urging parents to have a conversation with their child, maybe do a run-through to make sure they understand the rules of the road and how they can navigate through school zones safely.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder
Aiken High School was tense after a brawl in the cafeteria spilled outside on Aug. 3, 2023.
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles
Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken police learn reported kidnapping did not happen
Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
New arrest coming in slaying of man found buried in Windsor
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50-year-olds

Latest News

Rising rate of summer violence in Augusta
If you don’t stop after seeing the flashing stop sign of a school bus, a fine of $250 might...
BUS-TED!
One-Tank Trip: Learn about coastal marine life on Tybee Island
Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles