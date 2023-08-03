Burke County High School is battling an outbreak of fights

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just a few days into the new academic year, the superintendent of Burke County schools is addressing several fights that have erupted.

As a result of about four fights at Burke County High School, administrators have added new safety measures and increased supervision.

“As soon as we became aware of these incidents, our staff and faculty swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situations,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said in a letter to parents. “We understand your concern and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously.”

She said the district is enhancing its “monitoring efforts” across the school, especially during high-risk times such as breaks and dismissal.

The district has also requested and received the presence of additional law enforcement personnel on campus in addition to the two assigned school resource officers.

The offenders have been removed from campus and criminal charges will be pursued for some of the cases, according to a letter from Dr. Angela Williams that’s being sent home to parents.

Educators will also talk to students about how to prevent situations like these and conflict resolution. Williams urges parents to take the time to talk with their kids about these topics, as well.

“We firmly believe that a safe and supportive school environment is vital for the academic and personal growth of our students,” Williams wrote. “By working together as a community, we can ensure that our school remains a place where every child feels secure and encouraged to thrive.”

She said parents’ involvement and support “are essential in reinforcing these values at home.”

