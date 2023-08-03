1 dead after vehicle chase ends in crash in Barnwell County

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle accident after attempting to evade law enforcement on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The South Carolina High Patrol confirms that on Tuesday, around 11:44 p.m. one person died on the scene after a chase on Blacks Drive.

The driver of a 2019 white Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Blacks Drive, when he struck a utility pole, overturned, and died on the scene, authorities say.

We are working to learn more details and the identification of the victim.

