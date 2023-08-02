Submit Photos/Videos
Woman accused of sexual acts, recordings with very young child

Kayla Reed
Kayla Reed(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested on several counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to authorities.

Kayla Reed, 35, of Belvedere, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. She was held in Aiken County jail on:

  • Two counts of third-degree sexual ex[ploitation of a minor.
  • One count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor, victim under 16 and actor over 14.
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 11.

According to arrest warrants, she committed lewd and lascivious acts on the body of a young child “with the intent of appealing to her sexual desires or lust.”

The arrest warrants also accuse her of recording and/or distributing video of these or similar acts.

