Why Trump’s federal indictments could be a bellwether for possible charges in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The four new federal charges levied against former president Donald Trump may look very similar to potential charges that could be announced this month in Fulton County.

On Tuesday, federal counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding were brought against Trump over his assertions of widespread fraud after the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

The new indictment focuses on Trump’s words and actions, including whipping up supporters into a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He faces a combined 71 charges from separate indictments brought earlier this year out of New York City and Miami, but the new federal indictments are perhaps the most significant legal threat to the nation’s 45th president.

“It’s a very compelling indictment, it really is. It tells a clear story,” said Clark Cunningham, a constitutional law professor with Georgia State University. “The basic theory of this indictment is that [Trump] himself, not Biden, tried to steal this election, and he did it by lying to the American people. By lying to public officials like Secretary of State Raffensperger and our Gov. Brian Kemp.”

The Trump legal team claimed First Amendment protection for the former president, arguing on cable news that Trump truly believed there was widespread fraud and was simply trying to convey that to voters.

“Our focus is on the fact that this is an attack on free speech and political advocacy,” said Trump attorney John Lauro. “There’s nothing that’s more protected under the First Amendment than political speech.”

But Cunningham said that’s only true in certain cases.

“Lying isn’t protected by the First Amendment in that way when the purpose of the lying is to commit a crime,” he said. “Trying to pressure state officials to break the law, getting these people who were his loyal supporters to cast fake votes for him as electoral votes, those were crimes.”

And indeed, Trump may be days away from a formal accusation of doing just that. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating Trump’s conduct for over two years after he placed a phone call to Raffensperger asking him to “find” the exact number of votes he needed to win Georgia, has said charging decisions could come sometime in August. They’d likely look very similar in nature to what Trump was hit with by federal prosecutors this week.

Supporters and lawyers of the former president have also raised issues over the timing of the indictments. With a little over a year to go until the nation votes for president, Cunningham said a trial on these new federal charges could begin by then.

“I think it’s entirely possible that this indictment could go to trial before the general election, maybe even before the Republican primary is over,” he said.

“The government has had three years to investigate this and now they want to rush this to trial in the middle of a political season,” said Lauro. “What does that tell you?”

