Weather Blog: Potential flood risk late this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the month of July the CSRA recorded up to 11 inches of rainfall locally. As we transition into August wet conditions are expected to continue.

A ‘Marginal & Slight flash flood risk’ is in effect for the northern part of the CSRA Thursday before shifting southeast by Friday.

Flash flooding is defined as “flooding that begins within 6 hours, and often within 3 hours, of the heavy rainfall.” There are other factors that can cause flash flooding such as dam or levee breaks.

Flooding is the 2nd leading cause of weather-related deaths right behind heat. Cars, roadways, and trees are some of the more common victims of the impacts flooding brings.

It takes roughly two feet of moving water to move a vehicle, if a roadway is near a stream or river that is prone to flooding it would not take long to reach 2 feet. ‘Turn around don’t drown’ is a common phrase used to help remind people to not drive on flooded roadways. Over half of flood-related deaths are due to vehicles being driven into flood waters according to the National Weather Service.

In the south, afternoon showers and thunderstorms can often cause flash flooding. Thursday night into Friday morning is looking like our best chance of heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Flash Flood Risk CSRA (WRDW)

We are tracking a potential flood risk for the end of the week starting late Thursday afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are expected mainly north of I-20 Thursday, which will bring a chance of localized flash flooding.

Friday we can expect heavy rainfall throughout the greater part of the morning which will increase our chance for more widespread flash flooding.

Most weather models are in agreement that we can expect up to 1.50″ over the course of Thursday and Friday but some places locally could see measurements near 2″.

Rainfall totals through Saturday (wrdw)

