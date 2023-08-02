Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
2 expected to survive injuries after Sandersville plane crash
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County
Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder

Latest News

Kayla Reed
Woman accused of sexual acts, recordings with very young child
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Most of the CSRA should stay dry this afternoon, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out...
Riley's 5pm Forecast