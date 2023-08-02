Submit Photos/Videos
Senator, Augusta commissioner highlight energy efforts

At the Augusta-Richmond County Library on Wednesday, state Sen. Harold Jones II and Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson were joined in a presentation by the Weatherization Assistance Program and other local contractors helping to make the green push.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, state and local leaders announced new investments for Augusta in energy efficiency.

In the coming months, the city will roll out programs to make our public transit system energy-efficient.

At the Augusta-Richmond County Library on Wednesday, state Sen. Harold Jones II and Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson were joined in a presentation by the Weatherization Assistance Program and other local contractors helping to make the green push.

MORE | Why are gas prices rising? Experts outline factors

The goal was to showcase the benefits of energy-efficiency technologies.

In addition to touting the tangible benefits realized in these laws, speakers urged federal leaders to reject efforts to scale back investments in climate and to further expand on them in order to reduce carbon pollution.

In addition to Jones and Johnson, the event featured Joe Savage, owner and president of Doc Savage Heating and Air; Henry Gibson, quality control inspector at the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority; and Chris Hall, executive director of Sustainable CSRA

