School is back in session: Find out when your student returns
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students are heading back to school for the 2023-2024 school year, find out when your student returns!
This week
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Washington County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Emanuel County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Jenkins County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Glascock County Consolidated School
- Allendale County - elementary, middle and high schools
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Lincoln County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Jefferson County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Saluda County - elementary, middle and high schools
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Richmond County - elementary
- Columbia County - elementary, middle and high schools
- McDuffie County - elementary, middle and high schools
Friday, Aug. 4
- Wilkes County - elementary, middle and high schools
Following weeks
Monday, Aug. 7
- Richmond County - eSchool, magnet, middle and high schools
- Orangeburg County - elementary, middle and high schools
- Barnwell County - elementary, middle and high schools
Monday, Aug. 14
- Screven County - elementary, middle and high schools
Previous weeks
- McCormick County - July 21
- Hancock County - July 31
- Warren County - July 31
- Burke County - July 31
- Bamberg County - July 27
- Aiken County - July 25
- Edgefield County - July 25
