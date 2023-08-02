Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. Department of Corrections announces re-entry program for inmates

By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections on Wednesday announced a re-entry program for offenders.

The announcement was made with Wells Fargo and Concordance, a nonprofit that works to reduce repeat criminal offenses from inmates returning to the community.

Gov. Henry McMaster and others unveiled the program at a news conference at the State House Wednesday at 11 a.m.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Mary Green is learning more about the re-entry program. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

It comes as the U.S. has experienced a surge in violent crime since 2020, including a 30% increase in murder rates.

In announcing the program, the state agency noted that 30 million Americans have a felony record. Sixty percent of crime in the U.S. is committed by formerly incarcerated individuals.

In South Carolina, 85% of inmates entering the Department of Corrections are released back into the community in fewer than five years. South Carolina expends $32,247 per inmate, per year.

Concordance is a nonprofit with a record of reducing repeat criminal offenses from individuals returning to the community. Its “healing first” re-entry model cuts reincarceration by 56%, lowering crime and benefiting disproportionately impacted Black and Hispanic communities.

