Saluda 10U Angels team win Dixie Softball World Series

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This summer four local youth softball teams had the opportunity to represent the state of South Carolina in the Dixie Softball World Series.

Three of those teams were from Saluda, and their Angels X-Play 10U team won the National Championship.

The Angels from Saluda went into the championship round undefeated. They lost the first game to the host team, Fairview, Tennessee 4-1.

They rallied to come back and win the championship in the second game 8-4. This is the first 10U softball from Saluda to ever win the Dixie Softball World Series.

Saluda’s X-Play 12U team won the first game of their championship series on Tuesday night, and will have the chance to win their championship series on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Saluda won the Ponytails X-Play 12U World Series in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.