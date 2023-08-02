Submit Photos/Videos
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Central Florida has become a hotspot for an ancient disease.

The area has reported some of the highest rates of leprosy in the nation, according to a research letter recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases

Central Florida accounted for 81% of the cases in Florida and nearly 1 out of 5 leprosy cases nationwide.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, leprosy is caused by a bacteria that attacks nerves under the skin.

Telltale symptoms include lesions and rashes that are numb or lack sensation.

Experts said they are not sure how the difficult-to-catch disease spreads but said it requires prolonged close contact with someone who has untreated leprosy over many months.

Roughly 95% of people’s immune systems are genetically programmed to resist it.

Leprosy is rare in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, just 159 cases of leprosy were reported nationwide in 2020 compared to 200,000 new cases around the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

