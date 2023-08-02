Pinning ceremony held for Peach State Scholars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another pinning ceremony at the Medical College of Georgia is good news for the future of medicine in the state.

The students will finish medical school in three years and go directly into a primary care residency program in Georgia.

Once they finish their residency, they will serve in an underserved area of the state.

