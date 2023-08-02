Submit Photos/Videos
Pinning ceremony held for Peach State Scholars

By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another pinning ceremony at the Medical College of Georgia is good news for the future of medicine in the state.

MORE | GA cancer center announces new research projects with Paceline

The students will finish medical school in three years and go directly into a primary care residency program in Georgia.

Once they finish their residency, they will serve in an underserved area of the state.

