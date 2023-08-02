Orangeburg County man arrested in fatal shooting last month

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Berkeley County man.

Justin Oliver, 23, of Eutawville, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies.

On July 27, deputies were notified of a 22-year-old man face down off Walker Drive. Deputies said a resident who lived nearby informed investigators of hearing multiple gunshots at some time around 6 a.m.

A 23-year-old Siera Dangerfield was also tied to the case, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Dangerfield was charged with obstruction of justice after investigators determined her conflicting statements were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to a warrant.

The case is still under investigation.

“Senseless. This is just utterly senseless,” the sheriff said. “There is no reason on earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

