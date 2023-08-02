One person dead from a shooting on East Cedar Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Augusta on Tuesday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on the 700 block of East Cedar Street around 9:22 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a female victim who had been shot at least once.

The Sheriff’s Office said she later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 reached out to the Richmond County Coroner to learn more information about the victim.

We will keep you updated as more information comes to the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.