Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead from a shooting on East Cedar Street

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will start an investigation on the Tuesday night shooting
Crime scene tape (generic)
Crime scene tape (generic)(WRDW)
By WRDW/WAGT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Augusta on Tuesday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on the 700 block of East Cedar Street around 9:22 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a female victim who had been shot at least once.

The Sheriff’s Office said she later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 reached out to the Richmond County Coroner to learn more information about the victim.

We will keep you updated as more information comes to the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
2 people injured when plane crashes near Sandersville airport
Alligator removed from North Augusta backyard pond.
North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator

Latest News

3 Augusta equestrians bring home national title
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
Church members fight biomass facility in south Augusta