Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks

Easley Police Officer killed in the line of duty
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after an Easley Police Officer was killed on train tracks Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks. Officials later identified the officer as 22-year-old Matthew Hare during a press conference. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the tracks when he was hit by an oncoming train. They added that he passed away at the scene.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

FOX Carolina reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Watch here:

Processional for Easley Police Officer killed in line of duty

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Greenville Co. last month

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
2 expected to survive injuries after Sandersville plane crash
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County
Tyrone Dorsey
One Augusta 15-year-old slain; another charged with murder

Latest News

Kayla Reed
Woman accused of sexual acts, recordings with very young child
Most of the CSRA should stay dry this afternoon, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out...
Riley's 5pm Forecast
Downtown Augusta, Ga.
Downtown improvements have fans and foes in Augusta
Fentanyl
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30 to 50 year-olds
Megan Ebenroth
Brain-eating amoeba victim ‘enjoyed living life and doing her thing’