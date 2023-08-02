Local 10-year-old makes way to Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals take place at Augusta National on the Sunday before the start of the Masters.

A dynamic duo from Augusta is one step closer to qualifying.

Two weeks ago, News 12 told you about Sadie and Addie Muns, a pair of 10-year-old twins from Augusta who have been driving, chipping, and putting their way onto the scene.

Over the weekend, Sadie took first place at her sub-regional qualifier over in Savannah, which means Sadie is moving on to the regional qualifier at Sea Island with a chance to punch her ticket to the national finals at Augusta National next Spring.

“It’s fun when I spend these moments with my family, going to these tournaments and I get to spend time with them. When I’m at the course at Westlake, I get to spend time with my dad and Sadie. We get to play and have fun together,” said Addie told News 12 two weeks ago.

“And after tournaments, we talk about our round together and it’s really fun, and we talk about all the things we did right and wrong,” said Sadie.

The passion turned into love, which evolved into a healthy competition between two siblings.

“I have someone to play with when I’m playing golf and it’s really fun because we can learn from each other,” said Sadie.

Nicole Muns, Sadie and Addie’s mom, said: “A lot of the men on the course will say, who’s going to win today, and both of them say I am. So, they both have a very healthy competitive spirit, but at the same time they have a good sportsmanship attitude towards each other.”

Addie is competing in a sub-regional qualifier in Columbia next month.

