I-TEAM: Senate OKs money for Ft. Gordon’s child development center

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has an exclusive update about big bucks coming to Fort Gordon to help the youngest members of our military families.

The United States Senate has officially given the go-ahead for the money to be used to build a new child development center at Fort Gordon.

Now it’s up to the House. In early 2023, the I-TEAM first broke the news, Senator Jon Ossoff secured more than $20 million for the project, but the money is only half the battle.

Congress also has to give the Army the authority to build it. If that doesn’t happen, the whole thing could be in jeopardy.

In an interview you’ll only see on News 12, Senator Ossoff tells us he’s cautiously optimistic this will pass.

He also says this will mean more than just daycare.

“Which is not just about babysitting, it’s about education, early childhood education. It’s about giving the children of military families access to that crucial early childhood education between the ages of two and four. So much cognitive development is ongoing that impacts someone’s opportunity and prospects throughout their lives,” said Ossoff.

If this goes through, Ossoff hopes the new center could be up and running by 2026.

