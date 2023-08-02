Submit Photos/Videos
GA cancer center announces new research projects with Paceline

By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center is announcing new cancer research projects funded by Paceline.

Paceline is a movement of communities and organizations with a common goal to cure cancer faster.

“Through Paceline, we have been able to fund all research through all different aspects. Find out how cancer survives and what drives it. And finding new drugs for the future,” said Georgia Cancer Center Director Jorge Cortes.

If you want to get involved with Pacelines’ movement, visit their website.

